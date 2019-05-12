Tanzania tax row: Acacia Mining hits back at parent company Barrick

London — Acacia Mining has hit back at parent company Barrick Gold’s allegation that the miner was an obstacle to solving a long-running tax row in Tanzania.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said in a results presentation on Wednesday that Acacia was not cooperating, prompting Acacia to demand clarification from Barrick.

Acacia’s interim CEO Peter Geleta said in an interview that Acacia was “totally committed to achieving a negotiated solution” and laid out what he said was a series of facts.

Acacia had already been in discussion with the Tanzanian government in June 2017 when Barrick intervened without Acacia inviting it, he said.

“Barrick’s intervention at such an early stage of the dispute when Acacia was talking to the government of Tanzania undermined Acacia’s status, put both Acacia and Barrick into a difficult position and added a level of complexity that was unhelpful to an expedient resolution to the dispute. These are the facts and one cannot deny this,” Geleta said.

Acacia has been excluded from the negotiations since Barrick’s intervention, but Geleta said the company was engaging constructively with local, regional and national governments and had turned around “a failing business” in Tanzania.

On Thursday, Acacia announced gold output at its North Mara mine in Tanzania had risen 54% from the same time a year ago, helping to drive its share price 3% higher.