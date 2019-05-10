Lonmin softens full-year output target, raises cost outlook

Lonmin reported a sharp fall in first-half production and softened its full-year guidance while warning of higher costs, saying the delays in concluding a takeover offer for the company by Sibanye-Stillwater was weighing heavily.

Lonmin, the world’s third-largest platinum miner, said total platinum production as measured by metal in concentrate fell by 10% to 276,020oz in the six months to end-March.

The drop was as a result of fewer tons mined, reduced grades and lower recoveries.

The takeover of Lonmin by Sibanye to create one of the world’s largest producers of platinum group metals (PGMs) has been delayed by an appeal by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) after the Competition Tribunal gave the transaction conditional approval.

“This year our operational performance for the first six months was heavily impacted by, inter alia, low morale and high management turnover due to the extended timeline to close the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction,” Lonmin said.

It added it had two fatalities as safety was negatively affected by the low morale.

Lonmin warned that its traditionally stronger performance in the second half of its financial year was unlikely to materialise in 2019 and it guided the market to expect full-year platinum sales at the lower end of its 640,000oz-670,000oz forecast.

It said the “extent of production losses” in the first half of its financial year and the finalisation of the Sibanye all-share transaction, which the Lonmin board has recommended investors approve, meant PGM production would remain subdued.

“Ordinarily the stronger performance of the second half would assist in containing unit cost increases on a full-year basis,” Lonmin said, noting the lower output and high costs in the first half meant it had bumped up its cost guidance to between R13,600 and R14,400 per PGM ounce from between R12,900 and R13,400 per ounce.

Lonmin reported first-half costs of R14,994 per PGM ounce, a 15.5% increase from the same period a year ago.

Lonmin’s headcount fell to 29,812 people by the end of March from 31,040 a year earlier and it is continuing a retrenchment process it started in March 2019.

As tough as the first half of the year was, Lonmin posted an operating profit of $70m against a $32m loss the year before due to higher palladium and rhodium prices, a weaker rand and flat refined metal output for the period.

Despite the return to profit and the cancellation of a $150m loan by putting in place a $200m forward sales of metal agreement, Lonmin CEO Ben Magara stressed the company could not remain as a standalone entity, again backing the Sibanye takeover.

“However, despite the progress made, this does not provide a long-term solution to the capital structure challenges faced by Lonmin, as it is still inadequate to invest in the new projects necessary to avoid shaft closures and job losses and maintain our production profile,” he said.

“The company’s available liquidity is also still vulnerable when considering its working capital requirements and continuing exposure to volatile currency and metal markets,” he said.

Lonmin had net cash of $71m at the end of March compared with $17m at the same time a year ago.

Lonmin reported first-half platinum sales of 286,947oz, roughly the same as a year earlier. Refined output was similarly flat at 286,911oz.

