Anil Agarwal pushes Anglo to show more faith in SA

Dovish central bank policy has boosted the local bourse this year, as has better-than-expected recent global economic news
Terms of the deferred shares structure means the shares are strictly nontransferable, writes Shane Watkins
There is neither hard questioning of the government’s progress in implementing National Health Insurance nor public debate on the merits of the DA’s proposed alternative
The governing party might need help from the EFF as the red berets look set to increase their share of the vote
Commission recommends tribunal approve New HoldCo’s takeover
Business says labour's inability to compromise on salaries at Eskom and unbundling has weighed on the economy
Public transport system can be fundamentally changed if we take the opportunity that is staring us in the face
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says there is no bias to either tighten or ease monetary policy
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Semenya appeal. Here are some reactions
Super-SUV capable of 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.