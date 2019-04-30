Companies / Mining

Glencore cuts copper production target

Company reports 7% drop in first-quarter output

30 April 2019 - 09:15 Agency Staff
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

Commodities giant Glencore lowered its full-year production target for copper on Tuesday as it reported a 7% drop in first-quarter output for the metal, hurt in part by severe flooding in Australia.

The mining and trading company said quarterly copper production slipped to 320,700 tons, while cobalt output jumped 56% in the same period.

Glencore, which is being investigated by the US department of justice over its operations in Congo, said it now expects copper production for the year to be 1,460 kilo ton, plus or minus 30 kilo tons. It had earlier forecast 1,540 kilo tons plus or minus 45 kilo tons.

Reuters

MC Mining reins in Uitkomst costs, sells new coal product

The group has lowered costs by tweaking mining operations at its Uitkomst colliery, and is introducing a new high-ash thermal coal product
Companies
22 hours ago

Indonesia floods kill 40 people, with thousands forced to evacuate

Landslides triggered by torrential rain is exacerbated by rampant mining, much of it illegal
World
20 hours ago

New corruption probe a blow for Glencore

News of another investigation — this time by the futures markets commission — dents the share price, but an inquiry by the US department of justice ...
Companies
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Load-shedding switches off SA’s growth hopes

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts, GDP is set to decline during the first quarter
Opinion
5 hours ago

Finding direction at South32

South32 has a strong balance sheet, but some question its acquisitions and share buyback scheme, writes Lisa Steyn
Companies
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ANTHONY CLARK: Afrimat strategy coalesces

Companies / Investors Monthly

Implats foregoes up to R250m revenue to Eskom disruptions

Companies / Mining

Glencore shares fall on another corruption probe

Companies / Mining

Load-shedding results in Amplats losing 92,000oz of PGM output in first quarter

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.