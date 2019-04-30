Companies / Mining

BREAKING NEWS: Sibanye says 1,800 platinum miners trapped underground

30 April 2019 - 17:47 Allan Seccombe
A mine worker is shown underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix Mine in Virginia in the Free State in this 2005 file photo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A mine worker is shown underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix Mine in Virginia in the Free State in this 2005 file photo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Railway lines dropped down a shaft at a Sibanye-Stillwater platinum mine trapped 1,800 workers underground for hours, the company said on Tuesday.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said 4,000 people were trapped underground at Sibanye’s Thembelani shaft near Rustenburg, but the company said the number was less than half that.

At about 1pm on Tuesday, steel railways were being lowered down the shaft when a few broke loose and fell, said company spokesperson James Wellsted.

An investigation is underway to inspect the shaft for damage and to remove at least two of the railways that had become jammed in the shaft.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the employees underground completing their day shift are being kept near the shaft for when it re-open. Sibanye is sending down food and blankets to the areas where there is water and ventilation so employees are comfortable while they wait, Wellsted said.

If the wait proves too long, employees will be asked to walk to a second shaft about 2km or 3km away and be hoisted to the surface from there, but management prefers to keep everyone safely in one place for now, he said.

Sibanye brought 955 miners to the surface at its Beatrix gold mine in February 2018 after a storm damaged electricity supply to the operation and trapped them for more than 24 hours.

Sibanye, however, had a dismal track record at its gold mines during 2018, when in the first half of the year 21 employees were killed in a number of incidents, prompting a much tougher stance on safety.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Moody’s hails end of Sibanye gold strike

Ratings agency puts the cost of the five-month strike at R2.2bn, but says ending the action and raising $245m is credit positive
Companies
6 days ago

Gwede Mantashe asks for police help to stop violence at Sibanye mine

The mineral resources minister has asked Bheki Cele and the police to ‘restore and safeguard the safety and security’ of the Carletonville community
National
1 month ago

Number of mining deaths and injuries falls in 2018

‘We are hopeful this is the beginning of a much-needed turnaround in fatalities, and that mines will continue to prioritise this issue,’ says chief ...
Companies
1 month ago

Gold mine troubles thwart Sibanye’s debt plans

The group’s once-mighty gold business is reduced to a bit player as fatalities and a protracted strike leave it reeling
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA

Companies / Mining

The high human cost of chasing SA’s gold

Companies / Mining

Record number of fatalities and low price makes for terrible interim period for ...

Companies / Mining

SA will tighten mine safety rules, Ramaphosa says after weekend tragedy

National

SA mine safety back in the spotlight

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.