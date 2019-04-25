Load-shedding results in Amplats losing 92,000oz of PGM output in first quarter

Amplats lost 18,000oz of PGMs at its concentrators to what Eskom terms load-shedding, or a reduction in power supply to avoid damaging its infrastructure. This metal was worth R311m.

A further 74,000oz of PGMs was unprocessed at its smelters. This metal, worth R1.28bn, will be processed in time and is not lost.

However, CEO Chris Griffith warned in an interview with Business Day earlier in April that if there were further power disruptions, the processing of this metal could be rolled over into 2020 and the revenue from its sale realised only then.

Amplats said separately in a first-quarter production update that its refined production had fallen by 14% to 871,200oz of PGMs compared to the same three months a year earlier.

Amplats did not put a value on the lost production nor did it break the PGMs down into their constituent parts of platinum, palladium, rhodium and other sister metals, making it difficult to measure the impact on the markets for these metals.

World mine supply of platinum is about six million ounces a year, while palladium is about 6.6-million ounces. This means the delay of 74,000oz of PGMs from Amplats and the loss of 18,000oz of PGMs will have no significant effect on prices.

Amplats said it had done maintenance work at its Waterval smelter, its converter plant, and base metals refinery, which contributed to the decline in refined output.