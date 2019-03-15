WATCH: Exxaro gives shareholders something to smile about

Diversified miner Exxaro reported its annual results on Thursday, boasting record production, sales and exports from its coal mines, which has helped lift overall earnings by 7%.

The company’s revenue is up 12% while the total dividend sits at R10.85, an increase of 55%.

Exxaro’s head of finance, Riaan Koppeschaar, joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s numbers, its short-term strategy in supporting Eskom’s turnaround plan and a longer-term focus in pursuing offshore market opportunities.