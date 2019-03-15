Companies / Mining

WATCH: Exxaro gives shareholders something to smile about

15 March 2019 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Diversified miner Exxaro reported its annual results on Thursday, boasting record production, sales and exports from its coal mines, which has helped lift overall earnings by 7%.

The company’s revenue is up 12% while the total dividend sits at R10.85, an increase of 55%.  

Exxaro’s head of finance, Riaan Koppeschaar, joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s numbers, its short-term strategy in supporting Eskom’s turnaround plan and a longer-term focus in pursuing offshore market opportunities.

Exxaro’s head of finance, Riaan Koppeschaar, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

