News Leader
WATCH: Exxaro gives shareholders something to smile about
15 March 2019 - 09:49
Diversified miner Exxaro reported its annual results on Thursday, boasting record production, sales and exports from its coal mines, which has helped lift overall earnings by 7%.
The company’s revenue is up 12% while the total dividend sits at R10.85, an increase of 55%.
Exxaro’s head of finance, Riaan Koppeschaar, joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s numbers, its short-term strategy in supporting Eskom’s turnaround plan and a longer-term focus in pursuing offshore market opportunities.
Exxaro’s head of finance, Riaan Koppeschaar, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Or listen to the full audio: