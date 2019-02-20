Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Kelvin Dushnisky on AngloGold’s latest numbers

20 February 2019 - 12:01 Business Day TV
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

Miner AngloGold Ashanti delivered solid set of annual results on Tuesday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged more than sevenfold to 53 US cents, fuelled by lower amortisation after the closure and sale of some of its assets, as well as a higher income from its Kibali operations.

CEO Kelvin Dushnisky joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky talks to Business Day TV about  the company’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts,click here.

AngloGold sells another mine as new CEO tightens grip

Kelvin Dushnisky has put a second mine up for sale as he tackles an ‘asset heavy’ portfolio of 14 mines
Companies
1 day ago

Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers

BHP starts the big miner results week, followed by Glencore on Wednesday and Anglo American on Thursday
Markets
1 day ago

Petra continues to struggle at Cullinan

Petra Diamonds, a major source of SA diamonds, slips deeper into debt as its struggles to find high-value diamonds at its Cullinan mine
Companies
2 days ago

Nick Holland has hope for South Deep

Gold Fields boss warns of job cuts, says the mechanised mine will make profit
Business
3 days ago

JSE weakens as market warily prepares for budget speech

Trade is expected to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's budget policy statement, with the JSE edging lower on Tuesday morning
Markets
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
EOH’s JSE meltdown now rivals Steinhoff’s
Companies
2.
Coronation refuses to shed light on office ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EOH chair Asher Bohbot resigns to comply with ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Cash-flush Kumba pays R9.7bn to shareholders
Companies / Mining
5.
EOH should disclose why Microsoft ended ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.