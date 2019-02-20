News Leader
WATCH: Kelvin Dushnisky on AngloGold’s latest numbers
20 February 2019 - 12:01
Miner AngloGold Ashanti delivered solid set of annual results on Tuesday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged more than sevenfold to 53 US cents, fuelled by lower amortisation after the closure and sale of some of its assets, as well as a higher income from its Kibali operations.
CEO Kelvin Dushnisky joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: