BHP posts lower first half profit than expected

Bengaluru — The world’s biggest miner BHP said on Tuesday that its first-half profit fell 8% as copper earnings slumped because of declining ore quality at its Escondida mine and a number of production outages globally.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months that ended on December 31 fell to $4bn from $4.4bn a year ago, the company said in a statement. That missed consensus estimates compiled by Vuma Financial of $4.2bn.

Underlying profit is watched by analysts and investors as a measure of the company’s performance exclusive of one-time gains and losses. Revenue from continuing operations rose 1% during the period to $20.7bn.

Last month BHP said its second-quarter iron ore production fell 9% after it was forced to derail an iron ore-cargo train after it ran away en route to a key shipping hub.

Revenue from iron ore mining, its biggest division, rose by 2.7%, while copper revenues slumped 17.3% due to unplanned production outages at its Olympic Dam and Spence projects.

Earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation from copper fell nearly 40% in the first half. However, the miner slightly raised its 2019 copper production forecast to between about 1.6-million tonnes and 1.7-million tonnes.

BHP said it cut net debt to $9.9bn during the period, below its $10bn to $15bn target. BHP declared an interim dividend of $0.55 per share, the same as last year.

