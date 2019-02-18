Companies / Mining

India court pours cold water on Vedanta plan to restart copper plant

The state government shuttered the Vedanta smelter in May 2018 after 13 people died when police shot at protesting villagers

18 February 2019 - 10:56 Upmanyu Trivedi and Swansy Afonso
FILE PHOTO - A private security guard stands in front of the main gate of Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
New Delhi/Mumbai— Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, suffered a setback after India’s top court stalled the resumption of operations at its 400,000 tonne-a-year copper smelter in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, the supreme court overturned the green tribunal’s order in December to restart the plant, saying the National Green Tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. It said the company could approach the state high court for restarting the plant.

Vedanta will approach the high court in Tamil Nadu for an “urgent hearing” as early as possible, P Ramnath, CEO of the copper unit, said in a phone interview. “We have to get the actual details in it and based on that we will plan our next course of action.”

The Mumbai-based company had stopped operations for maintenance in March 2018 and later extended the closure in the face of mounting opposition from villagers against pollution caused by the plant. The state government shuttered the smelter in May 2018 after 13 people died when police opened fire on protesting villagers.

Monday’s decision by the supreme court is a departure from January when judges said during a hearing that they were inclined to allow Vedanta to restart the unit immediately with certain conditions, but agreed to hear those who opposed the plant before giving the order.

The latest decision from the top court delays the resumption of production further and may aid a spike in global prices as it means a reduction of 40% of the country’s capacity, according to Care Ratings.

“We had expected the plant to restart by March and be fully operational by April from initial indications from the courts,” Urvisha Jagasheth, an analyst at Care Ratings, said by phone. “India’s output will continue to be depressed and we will remain a net importer”.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.1% to $6,258 a tonne on Monday after the verdict. Shares of Vedanta, which earlier rose as much as 2.7% to 151.20 rupees, pared gains to trade at 147.50 rupees at 12.18pm in Mumbai.

Bloomberg

Frustrated Vedanta could stall major SA zinc investment

Before the second phase of the $1.2bn zinc operation can be launched, there are still major logistical hurdles to overcome
6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta to fund $9bn expansion from cash flow

India's Vedanta plans aggressive growth at home and in SA, using its balance sheet to fund its $9bn expansion, says CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
19 days ago

Vedanta to invest over $8bn in India in next three years, chair Anil Agarwal says

Vedanta is also committed to investing $1.5bn in SA, Agarwal says, without specifying a timeline
25 days ago

Vedanta tells top British court pollution case should be heard in Zambia

India-listed Vedanta appeals against rulng that Zambian villagers' pollution case could be heard in the UK
1 month ago

