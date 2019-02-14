Sibanye-Stillwater eyes more than 6,000 job cuts at gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched a formal process to restructure a number of its unprofitable gold mines, with the potential loss of up to 6,670 jobs.

Sibanye, which advised the market its full-year loss would narrow to R1bn for the 12 months to end-December from R4.4bn a year earlier, has been hit by a three-month strike at its gold assets.

However, the restructuring of the shafts is not directly related to the strike called by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on November 21 to demand a wage increase of R1,000 a month, said company spokesperson James Wellsted.

“We’ve been talking to the unions at monthly ‘future forum’ meetings about this matter, so it’s not new and not directly as a result of the strike,” he said.

“The strike has meant that we’ve not had the unions coming forward to suggest ways to resolve the problems the way they did at Beatrix a few years ago,” he said.

The affected shafts are Beatrix 1 in the Free State and numbers 2, 6, 7 and 8 at Driefontein. There are 5,870 employees at the mines and a further 800 contractors.

“Our best attempts to address the ongoing losses at these operations have, however, been unsuccessful and sustaining these losses may threaten the viability of our other operations,” said CEO Neal Froneman. “We hope to engage constructively with our stakeholders to find ways to minimise and avoid job losses during this process, while ensuring that additional jobs are not placed at risk in future.”

Sibanye has twice saved its Beatrix 4 shaft by talking to unions and finding ways to keep the mine profitable, he said.

Sibanye has notified the department of mineral resources in terms of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) that the shafts are unprofitable and that it is talking to unions at those mines, Wellsted said, adding that due to the ongoing difficulties at the shafts the company has embarked on a Section 189 process to restructure the mines in terms of the Labour Relations Act.