Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What accounting entries did to Harmony’s profit

13 February 2019 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Harmony Gold released its interim results on Tuesday and reported a 94% plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS), while net profit tumbled 91%.

The declines are largely attributed to the writing off of money spent on Hidden Valley.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s interim results.

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV to discuss the company’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts,click here.

Harmony’s interim profit takes a smack

Accounting entries hammer the miner’s interim profit, but CFO Frank Abbott says, when it comes to operations, the company is ‘very proud of our ...
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Naspers keeps the JSE positive

A strong performance by Naspers offsets losses for most indices, with investors jittery as US-China trade talks resume
Markets
2 days ago

Harmony Gold warns of precipitous drop in earnings

Production for the six months to end-December jumped 34%, but a R915m depreciation charge at Hidden Valley knocked performance
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips 1% in risk-off trade

Sasol slumped 6.5% after the release of a trading update, with global markets gloomy about the continuing US-China trade war
Markets
5 days ago

Consolidation is taking place in the global gold sector after years of speculation

SPONSORED | Absa analyses SA’s gold sector and the likelihood of more mergers and acquisitions
National
9 days ago

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan: Eskom to bring in external ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Main Street elated by Mossel Bay gas find
Companies / Energy
4.
Design flaws hobble Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.