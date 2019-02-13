News Leader
WATCH: What accounting entries did to Harmony’s profit
13 February 2019 - 11:32
Harmony Gold released its interim results on Tuesday and reported a 94% plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS), while net profit tumbled 91%.
The declines are largely attributed to the writing off of money spent on Hidden Valley.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s interim results.
Or listen to the full audio: