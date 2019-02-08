News Leader
WATCH: How the banks are taking an interest mining
08 February 2019 - 11:17
There has been plenty of bullish rhetoric about mines and the banks’ willingness to invest.
Theuns Ehlers, the managing principal and head of resource and project finance at Absa, spoke to Business Day TV about the extent to which the renewed optimism has translated into mining companies being willing to spend again.
