WATCH: How the banks are taking an interest in mining

08 February 2019 - 11:17 Business Day TV
There has been plenty of bullish rhetoric about mines and the banks’ willingness to invest.

Theuns Ehlers, the managing principal and head of resource and project finance at Absa, spoke to Business Day TV about the extent to which the renewed optimism has translated into mining companies being willing to spend again.

