Eskom is Anglo’s biggest threat, warns Mark Cutifani
The utility is now projecting a R20bn loss for the year to March, almost double its previous forecast
05 February 2019 - 05:10
Eskom is the biggest risk to Anglo American’s South African business in the short term, says CEO Mark Cutifani.
Anglo remains one of SA’s leading mining companies with domestic assets in platinum group metals, diamonds, coal, iron ore and manganese despite selling all its coal mines that supply Eskom.
