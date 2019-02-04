Companies / Mining

Impala leaps 12% after announcing return to profit

Higher platinum prices and improved production following furnace maintenance will boost the miner's interim results

04 February 2019
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. File picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Impala Platinum's Marula mine.

Impala Platinum’s share price jumped 12% to R43.47 on Monday morning after it released a trading statement saying it returned to profit in the first half of its 2019 financial year.

Impala said it expected to report on February 28 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December would be at least R2.92, a recovery from the matching period’s 21c headline loss per share.

The miner said its return to profit was due to an improved rand platinum group metals (PGMs) basket price, as well as improved safety and operational performances.

The amount of refined platinum it produced during the first half of its 2019 financial year increased by 10% to 800,000oz from 727,000 in the matching period when production suffered from furnace maintenance.

Platinum sales volumes are expected to increase by 19% to 773,000oz from 649,000oz, the trading update said.

