Impala leaps 12% after announcing return to profit

Impala Platinum’s share price jumped 12% to R43.47 on Monday morning after it released a trading statement saying it returned to profit in the first half of its 2019 financial year.

Impala said it expected to report on February 28 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December would be at least R2.92, a recovery from the matching period’s 21c headline loss per share.