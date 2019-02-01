Gemfields denies liability but agrees to compensate miners in Mozambique

Maputo — British mining group Gemfields said this week that it would pay £5.8m in compensation to nearly 300 artisanal miners over accusations of abuse around a ruby mine in Mozambique, but denied liability.

In a class-action suit, Gemfields was accused of hiring police and private security officials who were involved in the alleged torture and death of some residents in the company's concession area, as well as destroying their property, to force them to leave.

The London-based Leigh Day firm said the suit brought by 273 miners is to be settled with the payout, worth €6.7m including the claimants' legal expenses.

“Gemfields … has agreed, on a no-admission-of-liability basis, the settlement of all claims brought by English law firm Leigh Day on behalf of individuals living in the vicinity of Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada's (MRM) mining concession, in northern Mozambique,” the mining company said in a statement.

Gemfields denied any wrongdoing but said it “recognised that, in the past, instances of violence have occurred on and around the MRM licence area, both before and after Gemfields's arrival in Montepuez”.

Gemfields is a majority shareholder of MRM, which won the mining rights to 36,000ha of ruby-rich land in Mozambique in 2011.