Eskom tariff hikes will nuke gold, platinum industry, warns Minerals Council

SA could lose all but one of its gold mines and shed 150,000 jobs if Eskom is allowed to charge a 15%/year tariff increase over three years

31 January 2019 - 05:10 ALLAN SECCOMBE
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

SA’s gold industry will be destroyed if Eskom gets the green light for annual increases of 15% over the next three years, says the Minerals Council SA.

Once the largest source of the world’s gold, SA would be down to a single gold mine from the 21 held by listed companies, with production falling to just 20 tons a year from 140 tons in 2018, council executives said on Wednesday. The council declined to name the mine. 

Three-quarters of SA’s platinum mines — the world’s largest source of the metal — would be made marginal or unprofitable — up from 52% now.

Eskom’s future needs to be decided within a month, says Pravin Gordhan

Recommendations include splitting Eskom into three separate state-owned companies dealing with generation, transmission and distribution
1 day ago

20 hours ago

Price of power stuck in a tussle between old and new technologies

Tariff itself should be restructured, Wits University researcher argues
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Now is the right time for panic

Eskom crisis seems to have triggered some rare momentum
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eskom to dominate cabinet lekgotla

Discussions to centre on the SA economy, including plan to create jobs
3 days ago

