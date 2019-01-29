Companies / Mining

Embracing technology is critical for mining companies, says Deloitte

Report also flags the volatility of the macro-economic environment with trade tensions between the US and China coupled with operational uncertainty

29 January 2019 - 19:00 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE

As the global commodity market comes out of a decade-long slump, boards of mining companies face a different world with fresh challenges that threaten how they generate value for all stakeholders and not just shareholders as they did in the past, Deloitte says. 

In a report,  Tracking the Trends 2019, Deloitte’s mining specialists map out key areas of concern for boards to consider and offer suggestions on how to deal with them.

One of the most pressing is the volatility of the macro-economic environment with trade tensions between the US and China coupled with uncertainty at operational level stemming from disruptions coming from new technology and digital processes, as well as rising community activism, government interventions and labour demands.

The report  states that the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and higher use of computers and digital applications to manage and operate mines, handle supply logistics more effectively and lower costs, will all require tech-savvy management in senior positions rather than in just mine and process engineer posts as in the past.

“The industry is starting to realise something has to be demonstrably different on the technology front. There’s an inevitability that the workplace in mining is going to change,” says Andrew Lane, the mining and metals leader for Deloitte Africa.

“The ability to make better decisions more quickly, by having full, accurate technology at your fingertips is where this is going. It’s going to be important to predict where things are going, using artificial intelligence to process huge amounts of information to get an early steer on possible future scenarios,” he says.

The industry is changing the  “dynamics and ability to make decisions are different this time around”, he says.

“Historically, everyone believed in the commodity cycle, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that some of the minerals we mine today may not be relevant in the future because of the pace of innovation. Long-term decisionmaking is becoming really difficult.”

The report delves into the relationships mining companies  have to form to reduce operating volatility stemming from unhappy governments and communities, arguably one of the toughest aspects to get right, manage and measure.

Investors  are increasingly aware of the importance of the softer issues outside pure mining, processing and marketing and  want to put their money in companies  in which disruption from these traditionally underreported areas  is minimised.

Mining companies  have to learn to listen, Lane says.

“By taking the time to understand local community concerns and social objectives, mining companies have a unique opportunity to devise uncommon solutions to intransigent problems.” 

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Policy quality a key ingredient if SA is to serve up a mining sector that will lure investors

Policy certainty, such as the new Mining Charter, is all well and good, but is pointless without quality
Opinion
2 months ago

SA miners ‘need to fix bad dividend record’

Firms struggle to woo disenchanted international investors, who feel they are at the back of the queue when benefits are handed out
Companies
3 months ago

SA miners realise they have to reward investors with a pot of gold

Firms struggle to woo disenchanted international investors, who feel they are at the back of the queue when benefits are handed out
Companies
3 months ago

Drilling down to the depths of the problem

Giant drill made in Fochville could reduce costs and danger
Business
3 months ago

Industry veterans outline bleak outlook for SA’s deep-level mines and jobs

Employment will be the biggest casualty in the harsh scenario outlined by CEOs in SA’s gold and platinum sectors
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pepkor difficult to price in shadow of Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Wescoal CEO Waheed Sulaiman resigns
Companies / Mining
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Petra shares slammed as Cullinan fails to shine
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SA miners ‘need to fix bad dividend record’
Companies / Mining

SA miners realise they have to reward investors with a pot of gold
Companies / Mining

Drilling down to the depths of the problem
Business

Industry veterans outline bleak outlook for SA’s deep-level mines and jobs
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.