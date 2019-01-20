Companies / Mining

Why AngloGold may have to leave home to keep up

Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold have forged megadeals that will extend their lead over AngloGold

20 January 2019 - 18:26 Felix Njini
SA contributed just 14% of its output in the third quarter of 2018. Picture: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
SA contributed just 14% of its output in the third quarter of 2018. Picture: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

Two decades ago, Anglo American created the world’s No 1 gold miner by merging its South African assets. Having long since been eclipsed by its rivals, AngloGold Ashanti  it may need to leave home to keep up.

Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold have forged megadeals that will extend their lead over AngloGold. Saddled with Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine in a dying South African  industry that’s struggling to contain costs, the third-biggest producer could boost its value by leaving the country,  said Rene Hochreiter, analyst at Noah Capital Markets in Johannesburg.

“Their best bet is to get out of SA and leave Mponeng behind,” he said. “The costs never come down in South African gold.”

That would be the final step in AngloGold’s gradual withdrawal from SA. The country contributed just 14% of its output in the third quarter of 2018, down from 26% a year earlier, after the company sold and shut mines to stem losses.

Now AngloGold is considering hiving off its South African  operations and listing in London or Toronto, people familiar with the matter said in December. Listing in London would give the company exposure to a big pool of investors with very few options to buy into gold equities, following Barrick’s acquisition of Randgold Resources.

An AngloGold spokesperson declined to comment.

To exit  SA, the company would need to offer a steep discount on its assets, said Leon Esterhuizen, an analyst at Nedcor Securities. That still wouldn’t be enough to interest international companies.

“They are not going to invest here,” Esterhuizen said. “Whether it’s AngloGold or anybody else in SA gold, it makes sense to go and find other places to make money.”

That leaves other South African  producers as potential acquirers. The biggest, Sibanye Gold, is preoccupied with its acquisition of platinum miner Lonmin, while Gold Fields is focused on turning around its sole mine in SA , which has been unprofitable for a decade.

AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushnisky is looking to sell non-core assets to unlock value, but he’s said it’s too early to take a decision on SA. If the company’s scaled-down operations can generate free cash flow, perceptions about the country might change, he has said.

Partly benefiting from the turnaround work of his predecessor, the new CEO has seen AngloGold shares rally 48% since he took over in September. Barrick has climbed 18% and Newmont just 1.8% over the same period.

Further gains may be tempered by the difficult jurisdictions — including Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — in which the miner operates, said James Bell, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. Indeed, given the challenges facing AngloGold, the company should be in no rush to exit SA if it can make those operations profitable, he said.

The company may be interested in buying some of the assets being spun off by Barrick and Newmont, but Bell doesn’t think it will be part of a larger wave of industry consolidation.

“AngloGold is not a takeover target,” he said. “It’s a very large complicated business and has exposure to jurisdictions which are quite tough for other companies to be comfortable in.”

Bloomberg

Monster gold-mining deals pile pressure on those left behind

But the two new mega companies will be putting plenty of assets up for sale, leaving lots of room for dealmaking for those who have so far missed out
Companies
5 days ago

Newmont to buy Goldcorp as mergers return to gold industry

Newmont will pay 0.3280 of its own shares for each Goldcorp share, a premium of 17% to the weighted average share price from the last 20 days
Companies
6 days ago

London's streets no longer paved with gold as miners struggle

AngloGold Ashanti's possible move from the JSE has revived the London Stock Exchange's hopes of returning to its past gold mining glory
Companies
27 days ago

AngloGold said to be considering ditching SA and listing in London or Toronto

The world’s third-largest gold producer has been discussing an exit plan, sources say
Companies
1 month ago

SA’s gold industry nears end of decades-long death spiral

For more than a century SA has been known as the land of gold, but that may be thing of the past within the next decade and half
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Criminals, watch out: here comes Jonga
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Former executive of Pick n Pay subsidiary accused ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Red-faced Woolworths apologises and pulls ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s annual letter to CEOs
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Monster gold-mining deals pile pressure on those left behind
Companies / Mining

Mining’s biggest jobs are up for grabs. Here are the contenders
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.