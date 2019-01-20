Why AngloGold may have to leave home to keep up

Two decades ago, Anglo American created the world’s No 1 gold miner by merging its South African assets. Having long since been eclipsed by its rivals, AngloGold Ashanti it may need to leave home to keep up.

Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold have forged megadeals that will extend their lead over AngloGold. Saddled with Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine in a dying South African industry that’s struggling to contain costs, the third-biggest producer could boost its value by leaving the country, said Rene Hochreiter, analyst at Noah Capital Markets in Johannesburg.

“Their best bet is to get out of SA and leave Mponeng behind,” he said. “The costs never come down in South African gold.”

That would be the final step in AngloGold’s gradual withdrawal from SA. The country contributed just 14% of its output in the third quarter of 2018, down from 26% a year earlier, after the company sold and shut mines to stem losses.

Now AngloGold is considering hiving off its South African operations and listing in London or Toronto, people familiar with the matter said in December. Listing in London would give the company exposure to a big pool of investors with very few options to buy into gold equities, following Barrick’s acquisition of Randgold Resources.

An AngloGold spokesperson declined to comment.

To exit SA, the company would need to offer a steep discount on its assets, said Leon Esterhuizen, an analyst at Nedcor Securities. That still wouldn’t be enough to interest international companies.

“They are not going to invest here,” Esterhuizen said. “Whether it’s AngloGold or anybody else in SA gold, it makes sense to go and find other places to make money.”