Platinum profit means strikers are hurting themselves more than us, Sibanye says

Sibanye-Stillwater can survive the strike at its SA gold mines thanks to the growing profitability of its US and SA platinum mines, it told shareholders on Thursday morning.

“The strategic benefits of the group’s commodity and geographic diversification are clearly evident, with operational disruptions in the gold division offset by rising platinum group metal (PGM) prices and the solid operational performance of the PGM operations,” Sibanye said in a strategic update.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been striking since November 21 2018, the day the Competition Tribunal gave its approval to Sibanye’s acquisition of Lonmin.

“We are saddened that there have been four employee fatalities, and several other employees have sustained injuries as a result of violent behaviour related to the strike,” Sibanye said.

Thursday morning’s statement indicated that Sibanye may have actually benefited monetarily from Amcu’s strike.

Sibanye said it expected its gold production for 2018 to be about 34,600kg, only slightly missing its previous guidance of between 35,000kg and 36,000kg.

“As per convention, employees who do not report for work are not paid, with wages generally accounting for around 50% of operating costs at the deep-level goldmines,” Sibanye said.

Sibanye — which was originally created when Gold Fields divorced itself from most of its SA gold mines by separately listing them on the JSE — has under CEO Neal Froneman diversified both geographically and into platinum by first acquiring US mining group Stillwater, and now Lonmin.