Companies / Mining

Amplats to report sharply higher annual profit

Anglo American Platinum says this is a result of improved metal prices and operational performances at its mines

13 December 2018 - 11:14 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Shares in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reached their highest levels in five years after the world’s largest platinum miner advised the market to expect sharply higher annual profit due to improved metal prices and operational performances at its mines.

Amplats, which will produce between 2.45-million ounces and 2.5-million ounces of platinum for the 2018 financial year to end-December, advised the market it anticipated headline earnings to increase by at least R777m from the previous year’s R3.89bn.

Basic earnings were anticipated to be at least R302m higher from last year’s R1.51bn.

The results are due on February 18.

The trading update sent Amplats’s share price up 5.6% to R549, taking it to its highest since 2012.

Amplats has rallied to a level not seen since 2012.
Amplats has rallied to a level not seen since 2012.
Image: Iress

SA’s platinum miners have benefited from strong performances in the suite of platinum group metals they produce, most notably palladium, the price of which has surpassed that of gold and platinum because of a yawning supply deficit that shows no signs of closing.

Other metals such as rhodium have also increased in price.

Amplats expects to produce between 1.5-million ounces and 1.6-million ounces of palladium in 2018.

Amplats has not only secured the benefit of higher prices for its metals, but the restructuring of its business, moving away from expensive deep-level, labour intensive mining to focus on shallow, mechanised operations has delivered benefits too.

Amplats is 80% owned by Anglo American.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Amplats completes exit from BRPM for R2.2bn

Anglo American Platinum continues its exit from noncore assets by finalising the sale of its remaining stake in the joint venture
Companies
1 day ago

Spend on platinum marketing rather than mining more, Amplats boss urges

Platinum miners should consider spending more on marketing to dig themselves out of a hole rather than blindly mining more metal, says Amplats CEO
Companies
8 days ago

Platinum industry frets over Sibanye

The Platinum Guild International is fretting about whether the soon-to-be-finalised Sibanye-Stillwater platinum giant will fund its full share of ...
Companies
17 days ago

Amplats adds growth option by buying partners out of joint venture mine

Securing full ownership of Mototolo by buying out a Glencore-run partnership, Amplats has the ideal platform to exploit its untouched Der Brochen ...
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Discovery takes aim at market inquiry over Remgro ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Auction Alliance’s Rael Levitt returns to ...
Companies / Property
3.
Survé breaks silence on Ayo scandal by attacking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers’s stake in Tencent Music is worth a Tiger ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
NUM calls off South Deep strike, but Gold Fields ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Amplats completes exit from BRPM for R2.2bn
Companies / Mining

Spend on platinum marketing rather than mining more, Amplats boss urges
Companies / Mining

Amplats adds growth option by buying partners out of joint venture mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.