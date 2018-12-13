Amplats to report sharply higher annual profit

Shares in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reached their highest levels in five years after the world’s largest platinum miner advised the market to expect sharply higher annual profit due to improved metal prices and operational performances at its mines.

Amplats, which will produce between 2.45-million ounces and 2.5-million ounces of platinum for the 2018 financial year to end-December, advised the market it anticipated headline earnings to increase by at least R777m from the previous year’s R3.89bn.

Basic earnings were anticipated to be at least R302m higher from last year’s R1.51bn.

The results are due on February 18.

The trading update sent Amplats’s share price up 5.6% to R549, taking it to its highest since 2012.