WATCH: What the small uptick in mining production means for the industry
12 December 2018 - 11:41
Mining output may ticked up a marginal 0.5% in October but the sector is still largely depressed and has weighed on GDP growth.
The jury is still out on the Mining Charter’s ability to lure investment.
DA shadow minister of mineral resources James Lorimer joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.
