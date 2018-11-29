Lonmin pulls every lever in final results to show profit

Lonmin, presenting possibly its final annual results as a standalone company, pulled every lever it could to improve cash flows and stability, and to prepare for the takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater early in 2019.

Lonmin reported on Thursday that it ended its 2018 financial year to end-September with a pre-tax profit of $68m compared to a $1.17bn loss the previous year including a $1.05bn impairment against its assets.

By the end of its financial year, it had net cash of $114m compared to $103m. However, subsequent to the end of September, Lonmin has put in a metal-sales transaction that allowed it to repay $150m of debt, boosting its cash to more than $260m, and it has sold a number of investments, raising close to $20m, which had yet to reflect on the balance sheet.

Lonmin CEO Ben Magara and CFO Barrie van der Merwe both stressed that although the company had returned to profit and had a stronger cash position than in recent years, the underlying fundamentals and problems within Lonmin made the Sibanye takeover a necessity, and once again gave unstinting support for the deal.

While Lonmin had about $260m at the end of the year, the first quarter of its financial year usually entailed cash outflows of between $60m and $100m as processing facility pipelines were restocked after being scoured for every saleable ounce in the last weeks of the financial year.

This low level of capital in a volatile and unpredictable market for platinum group metal (PGM) prices and the rand meant the company could not spend money on new projects, replacing mined ounces, resulting in a shrinking company that would eventually “go over the cliff”, Van der Merwe said.

Magara stressed the need for the protection of the Lonmin assets within a larger, more diversified company such as Sibanye, which has mines in SA, Zimbabwe and the US.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has said new projects within Lonmin were unlikely to be triggered any time soon in the merged entity, which would become the world's second-largest platinum miner and a leading source of PGMs behind Anglo American Platinum and Russia's Norilsk Nickel.

Lonmin has laid off 8,000 people as it put high-cost mines on care and maintenance and would continue to cut jobs as it shut more unprofitable shafts.

Lonmin sold 681,580oz of platinum for the 2018 financial year, realising revenue of $1.345bn, up $179m on the year before as the increases in prices of palladium, rhodium and other metals in its production basket offset a decline in the platinum price.

Lonmin said its 2019 platinum sales were forecast at between 640,000oz and 670,000z as it continued removing high-cost production.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za