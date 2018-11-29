Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani urges sense in land reform debate

Fresh from a protracted struggle over a new mining charter, Anglo American has turned its attention to SA’s land reform debate and the associated consequences arising from fears about security of tenure, a big factor in mining investment decisions.

SA’s constitution could be amended to give the state the right to expropriate land without compensation.

While the debate around land reform has a long way to go, Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani said it was the most asked question about the company’s investments in SA by investors around the world uneasy about what the ramifications could be for the company’s mines.

“For us, the next big conversation that needs to occur is about land. It is an important point. The debate is an opportunity for the nation to demonstrate that we can once more rise above the understandably emotive issues around land to find solutions that are sustainable and inclusive,” Cutifani said at a media dinner on Wednesday night.

“SA’s drive for greater investment can only be enhanced if the government clearly articulates what excellence looks like in the land issue. What does the end game look like in terms of diversifying land ownership and ensuring land productivity?