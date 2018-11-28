Tharisa plots strategy for growth and independence

Existing offtake agreements with major producers like Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin — the only companies with smelting and refining plants in SA’s PGM industry — pay about 80% of the value of the metal to smaller companies.

Tharisa has made impressive inroads into SA’s chrome and PGM industries, rising to fourth and seventh-largest in just a few years from its single mine.

Now that it is on track to reach its 2020 goals of 2-million tons of chrome a year and 200,000oz of PGMs, a level at which it is likely to remain for the foreseeable future, Tharisa is looking for growth and independence, says CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.

One of those strategies is to build a 5MW furnace and a hydrometallurgical plant that will treat all its PGMs to create a high-grade concentrate to feed into refineries once the offtake agreement with Impala Platinum expires in four years, he said.

The key driver of the strategy is to extract the best possible value from its PGM production. Tharisa is working with Lonmin on these ideas.

Tharisa is also investing in exploration of two prospects in Zimbabwe, with an alluvial chrome deposit the most likely to come into production within the next 18 months. The high-grade chrome would fetch a premium of about $70/ton over SA’s metallurgical chrome, Pouroulis said.

One of the strategies to lower costs for its chrome production was a railway siding near to its mine instead of trucking chrome concentrate to the Marikana siding.