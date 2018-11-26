Chinese investors have a fresh array of platinum choices

With faltering Chinese jewellery sales, which have fallen from a 2013 peak of 2-million ounces to 1.3-million ounces in 2017 while showing signs of a further decline in 2018, a fresh demand in one of the world’s most important economies is critical.

The council was targeting the banks as a conduit for retail and investor buying of platinum products, which it was developing with a range of players in the market, Deng said.

“The banking sector is the biggest precious metal investment market for investors,” he said. About 60% of gold-bar sales in China were made by banking staff to clients. “This is our major battlefield,” Deng said.

The People’s Bank of China was one of the key institutions with whom the council was working to develop platinum products, particularly the physical metal in the form of bars, he said.

Work is under way with the Hong Kong bourse for an exchange-traded fund expected to be completed early in 2019, with a rollout into mainland China to tap into an enormous potential market.

Among the key points to clarify are minimum levels needed to qualify for an ETF on the Hong Kong bourse. A search is under way for a market maker for the physical metal and a market maker for the ETF.