BHP to pay about $390m in added taxes relating to Singapore mines

Bengaluru — BHP says it has signed an agreement with Australia's tax authorities to settle a long-running dispute over the global miner's operations in Singapore.

As part of the deal, the world's largest miner will pay a total of about A$529m ($386.43m) in additional taxes on income for 2003 to 2018, BHP said in a statement on Monday.

The Melbourne-based miner has already paid A$328m of that.

The dispute was regarding the amount of Australian tax payable from sales of BHP's Australian commodities to its Singapore marketing business.

"This is an important agreement and we are pleased to resolve this longstanding matter," BHP CFO Peter Beaven said.