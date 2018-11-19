Companies / Mining

BHP to pay about $390m in added taxes relating to Singapore mines

There is a dispute over the amount of Australian tax payable from sales of BHP’s Australian commodities to its Singapore marketing business

19 November 2018 - 11:08 Aditya Soni
People walk through the foyer of the BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Bengaluru — BHP says it has signed an agreement with Australia's tax authorities to settle a long-running dispute over the global miner's operations in Singapore.

As part of the deal, the world's largest miner will pay a total of about A$529m ($386.43m) in additional taxes on income for 2003 to 2018, BHP said in a statement on Monday.

The Melbourne-based miner has already paid A$328m of that.

The dispute was regarding the amount of Australian tax payable from sales of BHP's Australian commodities to its Singapore marketing business.

"This is an important agreement and we are pleased to resolve this longstanding matter," BHP CFO Peter Beaven said.

Additionally, BHP will raise its stake in BHP Billiton Marketing, which is the main company conducting the miner's Singapore marketing business, to 100% from 58%.

The change in ownership will make all profits made in Singapore from Australian assets owned by BHP fully subject to Australian tax, the miner added.

"[The deal] fully resolves the longstanding dispute ... with no admission of tax avoidance by BHP, and provides certainty in relation to the future taxation treatment," BHP said.

Reuters

BHP vows to meet iron ore commitments despite train derailment

CEO Andrew Mackenzie says the company will be able to supply customers ‘as we have been contracted to do’
Companies
11 days ago

BHP suspends Western Australia rail operations after runaway train incident

A train with no-one on board takes off and travels at 100km/h for 92km in remote area of Australia
Companies
13 days ago

BHP boosts its premium nickel sales

BHP Billiton is boosting sales of the top-quality nickel that is needed for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, a sign the miner is targeting more ...
Companies
1 month ago

No material impact from trade tension, BHP says

BHP reported an 8% rise in first-quarter iron ore production on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore
Companies
1 month ago

