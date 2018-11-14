De Beers price cuts indicate hard times for ugly diamonds

De Beers has been forced to make big cuts in what it asks customers to pay for the worst diamonds it sells. It’s the latest sign the industry’s cheapest goods are increasingly unloved.

The industry produces about 15,000 different categories of diamonds, ranging from giant flawless gems that sell for millions of dollars to fragments worth just a handful. In the past few years, those at the bottom end have been having a tough time.

The biggest headache is that there are just too many lower-quality stones.