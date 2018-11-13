Companies / Mining

Wescoal revenue jumps 28% on long-term growth strategy

The JSE-listed miner and trader also reported a 16% increase in headline earnings per share as operational expenditure dropped

13 November 2018 - 15:17 Lisa Steyn
Waheed Sulaiman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Junior coal miner Wescoal’s revenue increased 28% for the first half of is financial year as its long-term growth strategy begins to bear fruit.

On Tuesday, the JSE-listed miner and trader also reported a 16% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 23.5c for the six months ended in September.

Operational expenditure, meanwhile, dropped 21% compared with the comparative period in 2017, through operational efficiency — mainly lower salary expenses — following its 2017 acquisition of Keaton Energy.

Revenues increased from R1.6bn to R2.1bn, and sales were positively impacted by additional revenue over the period from the Vanggatfontein operation, acquired with Keaton.

Wescoal’s profits, however, recorded a comparatively modest 3% increase. Profits were affected by a number of factors, including lower margins on sales-distribution transport and an above-inflation increase of input costs, the company said.

The small cap company sells 50% of its coal production on fixed terms to Eskom and did not benefit from higher coal prices this year to the degree that some of its coal mining peers have. “The price was a factor, but not a significant one,” said Wescoal CEO Waheed Sulaiman. “The fixed contracts mean we are not exposed to the ups and downs of the coal price.”

Wescoal chalks its improved performance up to the continued execution of its strategy for long-term growth that required a disposal of non-core assets and pursuit of “value enhancing” opportunities.

Firmly in its sights now is the acquisition of Universal Coal.  Wescoal recently announced it is in advanced negotiations with Ata Resources to join a consortium that intends to acquire the entire issued share capital of Universal Coal — a Sydney, Australia-listed firm with operations in Mpumalanga.

Sulaiman said Wescoal is seeking 50% in assets if acquired.

Universal Coal produces coal for Eskom supply as well as for the export market and would fit neatly into Wescoal’s strategy to increase revenue streams and diversify its asset base.

Beyond Universal, Wescoal is looking at a few other projects, “all of which we believe would be value-adding for our shareholders”, Sulaiman said.

He would not be drawn on whether Wescoal might be interested in South32’s SA Energy Coal, which is up for sale. However, he said Wescoal had previously considered, and decided against, Optimum coal mine which is owned by the Gupta family’s Tegeta resources but under business rescue.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

