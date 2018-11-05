JSE suspends Hwange Colliery

On October 29, the Zimbabwean government — which owns 36% of Hwange — published a government gazette notice saying the mine had been placed under administration.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange acting CE Martin Matanda told the Zimbabwe Independent on Friday he was surprised the bourse had not been informed about the mine’s management changes and the decision to place the mine under administration.

“For a company that is listed on the stock exchange, there are some things that the company or its shareholders cannot just do without informing us,” Matanda told the newspaper.

Hwange’s interim results, published in September, warned “the company is experiencing matters that may cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern”.

At the 51c Hwange last traded at on the JSE, it had a market capitalisation of R52m.

