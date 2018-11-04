Amplats adds growth option by buying partners out of joint venture mine

Anglo American Platinum has secured a long-life asset with growth potential by buying its partners out of the Mototolo joint venture mine and unlocking the undeveloped neighbouring Der Brochen property.

While Amplats may have initially wanted to invite its partner Glencore to continue the joint venture by extending into the Der Brochen property — an offer Glencore would have declined because its CEO, Ivan Glasenberg, does not regard platinum group metals as a good fit for the mining and commodity trading company — the sole ownership of the Mototolo mine is ideal for the world’s third-largest platinum producer.

Amplats now has an additional growth option in its armoury, with the highly mechanised, shallow Mototolo mine a perfect fit in the company’s strategy and one that allows it to extend mining into Der Brochen without replicating surface infrastructure.

The Mototolo and Der Brochen properties are on the southern end of the eastern limb of the bushveld igneous complex close to the town of Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Amplats has flagged the social risks of starting a mine at Der Brochen, including high poverty levels around the property, with low levels of education and mining skills, complex land claims, leadership and chieftain disputes and high levels of community expectations regarding sharing the benefits of a new mine and procurement opportunities.

Amplats said last week it has completed the transactions with Glencore to buy its 40.2% stake in Mototolo for an upfront payment of R900m and monthly payments over the next six years based on the rand price for the basket of metals coming from the mine. The transaction has a net present value of about R1.5bn.