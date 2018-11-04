Amplats adds growth option by buying partners out of joint venture mine
Securing full ownership of Mototolo by buying out a Glencore-run partnership, Amplats has the ideal platform to exploit its untouched Der Brochen resources
Anglo American Platinum has secured a long-life asset with growth potential by buying its partners out of the Mototolo joint venture mine and unlocking the undeveloped neighbouring Der Brochen property.
While Amplats may have initially wanted to invite its partner Glencore to continue the joint venture by extending into the Der Brochen property — an offer Glencore would have declined because its CEO, Ivan Glasenberg, does not regard platinum group metals as a good fit for the mining and commodity trading company — the sole ownership of the Mototolo mine is ideal for the world’s third-largest platinum producer.
Amplats now has an additional growth option in its armoury, with the highly mechanised, shallow Mototolo mine a perfect fit in the company’s strategy and one that allows it to extend mining into Der Brochen without replicating surface infrastructure.
The Mototolo and Der Brochen properties are on the southern end of the eastern limb of the bushveld igneous complex close to the town of Burgersfort, Limpopo.
Amplats has flagged the social risks of starting a mine at Der Brochen, including high poverty levels around the property, with low levels of education and mining skills, complex land claims, leadership and chieftain disputes and high levels of community expectations regarding sharing the benefits of a new mine and procurement opportunities.
Amplats said last week it has completed the transactions with Glencore to buy its 40.2% stake in Mototolo for an upfront payment of R900m and monthly payments over the next six years based on the rand price for the basket of metals coming from the mine. The transaction has a net present value of about R1.5bn.
Amplats also finalised the buyout of Kagiso Platinum Venture’s 9.8% stake in the venture for R267m.
One of the quick tasks Amplats will tackle is a low-cost “de-bottlenecking”, a range of tweaks to improve the efficiencies of the Mototolo concentrator, which can process 210,000 tons of ore a month. The adjustments could lift this to 240,000 tons a month, says CEO Chris Griffith, pointing out the programme will run for 18- 24 months if the project is approved.
A more expensive option is under investigation to add a dense media separator ahead of the plant to add 50% to production or double it if Amplats decides to build two new declines in the Der Brochen tenement. A costly project like this will compete against expansion plans at Mogalakwena, the opencast mine to the north that is the most profitable platinum mine in the company and the industry.
The project at Mogalakwena, which will involve building a third concentrator at an indicative cost of up to R12bn, will increase palladium output by 270,000oz a year and platinum by 250,000oz on top of the about 500,000oz of each metal coming from the mine now.
As there is a gaping and continued deficit in the palladium market that reached a shortfall of 800,000oz in 2017, the expansion is not ill-conceived, Griffith said.
The current thinking for the Mototolo/Der Brochen properties is trending towards the cheaper option of building one new decline to replace one of the two existing Mototolo declines that is nearing the end of its life in the next five years. At the second Mototolo decline there is the potential to add 20 years of life by going deeper into unmined resources.
The new decline will replace the mined-out decline and keep Mototolo’s production steady at 240,000 tons a month if the concentrator’s throughput is tweaked upwards.
