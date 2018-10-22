Coronado in biggest coal IPO in Australia

Sydney — The owners of miner Coronado Global Resources raised about A$774m ($550m) in Australia’s biggest coal initial public offering after selling securities at the bottom end of the marketed range.

Chess Depository Interests were sold at A$4 each, Coronado said Sunday. The CDIs were offered at A$4 to $4.80 apiece, according to a prospectus issued late last month. The bookbuild for the sale on Thursday and Friday came amid a global sell-off in commodity shares. Trading is scheduled to start on October 23 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Coronado is the biggest producer of US metallurgical coal, used to make steel. Majority owned by private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, it has mines in America’s Central Appalachian region and an operation in Australia’s Bowen Basin. Coronado decided to list in Australia after a string of bankruptcies soured US investor appetite for coal, chief executive officer Garold Spindler said in an interview last month.

“We are very pleased with the make-up of our register and in particular the strong support we have received from high-quality resources and income-focused investors,” chairman Greg Martin said in the statement.

Energy & Minerals will retain a 78.9% stake in Coronado, according to the statement, after deciding to sell fewer CDIs than disclosed in the prospectus.

About 193-million CDIs were issued under the offer, down from 290-million. Coronado’s IPO tops Aston Resources’s A$400m listing in 2010 as Australia’s largest coal float, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Coronado was in a position to accelerate production at its Curragh mine in Queensland state to take advantage of strong metallurgical coal prices, Spindler said in the statement. Coronado acquired Curragh from Wesfarmers in 2017 for A$700m.

Goldman Sachs, Bell Potter, UBS and Credit Suisse were joint sale managers on the deal.

Bloomberg