WATCH: Yet more bad news from the mining sector
19 October 2018 - 11:53
The South African mining sector has taken another knock in August, with production falling at an annual rate of just more than 9% — far more than expected.
Iron-ore, gold and the platinum group metals were the biggest culprits.
Peter Major from Cadiz Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on what the data means for the embattled sector
