WATCH: Yet more bad news from the mining sector

19 October 2018 - 11:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE
The South African mining sector has taken another knock in August, with production falling at an annual rate of just more than 9% — far more than expected.

Iron-ore, gold and the platinum group metals were the biggest culprits.

Peter Major from Cadiz Corporate Solutions  joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on what the data means for the embattled sector

