Buyers have eyes on South32’s SA coal operations

Diversified mining company South32 has received formal expressions of interest in the sale of its South African coal operations

19 October 2018 - 05:04 Lisa Steyn
Graham Kerr. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Diversified mining company South32 is moving ahead with the sale of its South African coal operations and has received formal expressions of interest.

The company, which spun off from BHP Billiton in 2015,  had started the “process to broaden and transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal”,  said CEO Graham Kerr.

In 2017, South32 noted its intention to spin off the South African coal business with the aim of it becoming a black-owned producer. After this sale, South32 will remain invested in SA through its manganese operations and its Hillside aluminium smelter.

On Thursday, South32 reported good production numbers for the September quarter, the first three months of its new financial year, and Kerr said it had maintained its annual production guidance for all operations.

Its metallurgical coal production, the type used in steelmaking, from its Illawarra project in Australia performed particularly well and increased 39% compared with the previous quarter. Its manganese operations, including  South African operations, increased 8%.  

“We continued to make excellent progress in reshaping our portfolio. In addition to the two acquisitions [Arizona Mining and Eagle Downs in Queensland], we continued to advance our 18 greenfield exploration projects,” Kerr said.

The spinning-off of SA Coal Energy forms part of this reshaping. Production at these operations had a tough first quarter and dropped 13% from the previous quarter and, notably, export sales declined 40%. This was impacted by an incident that caused damage to the dragline at Klipspruit and was expected to reduce export coal production by 2-million tons  which is already included in the annual guidance, South32 said in its report. 

Overall, South32 production was off to a good start. Macquarie analysts said in a research note, that they now thought it was likely the company would  declare a special dividend, after buying back only 12.9-million shares in the first quarter of its new financial year.

“The speed of the share buyback suggests that South32 will likely top up cash returns to shareholders through a special dividend [estimated to be $0.02] at the result for the first half of the financial year,” they said.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Eskom's 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed

The board found former CEO Brian Molefe's supply conditions were 'aspirational'
11 days ago

SA mines drop off international investment radar

International investors have fallen out of love with SA mining because the environment is too complicated
14 days ago

South32 to buy all of Arizona

Miner bids $1.3bn for remaining shares in Canada firm
4 months ago

Big miners expected to deliver record rewards to investors

PwC analyst expects record increases in dividends and distributions from leading global mining companies
4 months ago

