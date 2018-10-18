Amplats advances platinum strategy on Glencore exit

Amplats is focused on open-pit or shallow mines that are mechanised and profitable.

For Glencore, it is the end of an ill-starred venture into PGMs that was launched by Xstrata CEO Mick Davis, who oversaw the $1bn purchase of the Eland Platinum project from Loucas Pouroulis, the buying of a 24.9% stake in Lonmin, and the Mototolo joint venture with Anglo American Platinum.

The Eland mine never performed to expectation and was sold to Northam for just R175m, while the investment in Lonmin proved difficult. The Mototolo joint venture was successful.

When commodities trader Glencore took over diversified miner Xstrata, its CEO Ivan Glasenberg was unequivocal about PGMs having no place in the merged company because the metals are not traded but sold on contract unlike bulk commodities such as coal, oil, copper and other base metals and minerals.

Amplats will pay Glencore R800m upfront in cash and then six-monthly cash payments, with the value of the transaction put at about R1.5bn.

The tribunal agreed with the Competition Commission’s recommendations that the deal proceed without conditions because it raised no competition concerns.

The transaction involved the sale of Glencore’s 39% stake in the Mototolo joint venture, which included the Mototolo mine near Burgersfort, Limpopo, and the Mototolo Chrome Recovery Circuit.

Amplats treated the ore at its own concentrator and paid Glencore for its share of metal production.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith has said that apart from securing full control of the mechanised, low-cost asset, the Mototolo underground and surface infrastructure would unlock the Der Brochen property, extending Mototolo’s life six-fold to at least 30 years.

Mototolo generates about 130,000oz of platinum a year, with a profit margin topping 40%, making it a gem in the Amplats portfolio.

