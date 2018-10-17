No material impact from trade tension, BHP says

Bengaluru — BHP Billiton has not seen a material impact from current global trade tension on its business but remains cautious in the near term, the world's biggest miner said on Wednesday.

"We closely monitor the external environment, in particular the market volatility triggered by current global trade tensions. Though we have not seen a material impact on our business, we remain cautious in the near term," chair Ken MacKenzie said in prepared remarks released ahead of the company's AGM in London.

BHP reported an 8% rise in first-quarter iron ore production on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore, but cut its fiscal 2019 guidance for copper production citing outages.

Reuters