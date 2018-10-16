Companies / Mining

AUSTRALIA

Glencore to axe 400 jobs

The mine’s workforce will be reduced to 930 from 1,360

16 October 2018 - 05:00 Arathy S Nair
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

Glencore will cut about 30% of its workforce at its Hail Creek coal mine in Australia following a review of its operations.

The mine’s workforce will be reduced to 930 from 1,360, said Glencore, which bought the mine from Rio Tinto in March.

The miner, which began operational management of Hail Creek on August 1 2018, said it would introduce a seven days on, seven days off roster system, meaning that employees at the mine would work for seven days and then take the next seven days off.

The company said it would reconfigure the mining methods it uses at Hail Creek and expects the process to be phased in over the next 18 months, with most changes expected to be in place by the second quarter of 2019.

Glencore is already the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal used for power stations, and the Hail Creek acquisition gave it a bigger stake in metallurgical coal, which is used for steel-making.

In 2017, the mine produced about 9.4-million tons of hard coking and thermal coal, mainly for export.

Reuters

Glencore to cut 30% of workforce at Australia’s Hail Creek

Glencore bought the mine from Rio Tinto in March 
Companies
2 hours ago

Growing government control over resources sounds alarm bells

Resource nationalism takes various forms including higher royalties and taxes imposed on companies, and compulsory minimum quotas for ownership
Companies
4 days ago

Large miners hit pay dirt with higher coal prices

The grubby commodity is shining as base metals from copper to zinc have tumbled this year
Companies
5 days ago

Is the reign of Glencore’s billionaire copper king over?

Aristotelis Mistakidis, the man who built Glencore’s reputation in copper, is facing tough questions about how he did it
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Harmony’s 11-year investigation not a good sign ...
Companies
5.
Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.