De Beers warns that weak rupee may take sparkle out of diamond sales

The latest rough diamond sales from De Beers, the world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value, put it on track to beat the full-year sales for 2017.

De Beers, which is 85%-owned by Anglo American, said it had achieved sales of $475m for the eighth of 10 annual sales during the month to October 12. De Beers holds large four-day sales events in the Botswana capital of Gaborone called sights, but it does sell diamonds between those events.

In the seventh sales cycle of 2018, De Beers recorded revenue of $503m.

Looking at previous years, De Beers notched up sales of $376m and $494m for 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The latest sales bring the running total for 2018 to $4.4bn compared with $4.39bn at the same time a year earlier and $4.69bn in 2016.

“While the rupee-dollar exchange rate has impacted demand for lower value categories, we continue to see steady overall demand for De Beers Group rough diamonds, reflecting ongoing consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the US,” said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.

The Indian diamond buyers generally buy the smaller, lower-value diamonds De Beers produces. Reports from India noted that a rising oil price, exodus of foreign funds from the sub-continent and concerns around the country’s current account deficit have served to weaken the rupee against the dollar.

A weaker rupee would make buying diamonds, which are sold in dollars, more expensive.

The US market is the world’s largest market for diamond jewellery and the months leading up to Christmas are generally the period of big demand for diamonds.

