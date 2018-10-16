Companies / Mining

De Beers warns that weak rupee may take sparkle out of diamond sales

The world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value is on track to beat the full-year sales for 2017

16 October 2018 - 09:52 Allan Seccombe
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver Picture: REUTERS
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver Picture: REUTERS

The latest rough diamond sales from De Beers, the world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value, put it on track to beat the full-year sales for 2017.

De Beers, which is 85%-owned by Anglo American, said it had achieved sales of $475m for the eighth of 10 annual sales during the month to October 12. De Beers holds large four-day sales events in the Botswana capital of Gaborone called sights, but it does sell diamonds between those events.

In the seventh sales cycle of 2018, De Beers recorded revenue of $503m.

Looking at previous years, De Beers notched up sales of $376m and $494m for 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The latest sales bring the running total for 2018 to $4.4bn compared with $4.39bn at the same time a year earlier and $4.69bn in 2016.

“While the rupee-dollar exchange rate has impacted demand for lower value categories, we continue to see steady overall demand for De Beers Group rough diamonds, reflecting ongoing consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the US,” said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.

The Indian diamond buyers generally buy the smaller, lower-value diamonds De Beers produces. Reports from India noted that a rising oil price, exodus of foreign funds from the sub-continent and concerns around the country’s current account deficit have served to weaken the rupee against the dollar.

A weaker rupee would make buying diamonds, which are sold in dollars, more expensive.

The US market is the world’s largest market for diamond jewellery and the months leading up to Christmas are generally the period of big demand for diamonds.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

De Beers’ seventh sales cycle is worst since 2016

And for the year to date, 2018 is shaping up as the worst of the three since the diamond miner began releasing data
Companies
1 month ago

De Beers enjoys strong diamond sales despite economic uncertainty

Sales relate to good demand from China, the world’s second-largest diamond market
Companies
3 months ago

De Beers bets novelties will not subvert status

De Beers is taking the challenge that poses a long-term risk to its business head on
Companies
4 months ago

The zama-zamas are gone, replaced by entrepreneurial miners with big plans

In April, in a landmark deal, 800 formerly illegal miners were given licences to operate near Kimberley; they haven’t looked back
Business
4 months ago

De Beers leaps into synthetic diamond sales

There's a canny strategy behind the move to protect its mined-diamond business
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
How Famous Brands’ UK burger business went from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery moves to contain spread of clients’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Attacq to bring residential development to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sears, the once-mighty US retailer, files for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

De Beers’ seventh sales cycle is worst since 2016
Companies / Mining

De Beers enjoys strong diamond sales despite economic uncertainty
Companies / Mining

High demand pushes De Beers output towards 2008 levels
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.