Is the reign of Glencore’s billionaire copper king over?

“He has no time for boot-lickers, laziness, stupidity. He would always try to rattle people to get a better deal, or to get more out of you, often confusing people on purpose,” said Sébastien Le Page, a senior copper trader at Glencore until 2015. “We worked hard, but had so much fun all together. Telis made me laugh to tears so many times.”

In the early 2000s, Glencore’s copper business was under-performing relative to its other markets. When they took over, Mistakidis and Maté overhauled the division, cutting about three quarters of the copper traders.

It turned out to be the best time to run a copper business. The China’s industrialisation triggered a roaring bull market in industrial metals and copper rose more than five-fold. Copper became Glencore’s single most-profitable department. When the company went public in 2011, it was revealed that Mistakidis and Maté were the largest shareholders after Glasenberg, with 6.9% of the company each—worth $3.5bn at the initial public offering (IPO) price.

$70m luxury flat

Mistakidis, overnight, became Greece’s second-richest son. The sudden wealth didn’t change him much, say friends, although he has allowed himself some of the trappings of the ultra-wealthy. In 2014, he spent $70m to buy a luxury flat in London’s Belgravia. He’s still a workaholic with a rapacious appetite for information, whose first passion is for markets and the political and economic shifts that move them.

As Glencore expanded, Mistakidis focused on building a portfolio of assets — in particular, copper mines in the DRC. The 2013 acquisition of Xstrata — the London-listed miner in which Glencore held a minority stake — represented a different scale of challenge. Glencore’s traders did little to disguise their view that Xstrata’s executives were ineffective and rarely missed a chance to highlight the Glencore work ethic. When Mistakidis and Glasenberg’s plane was grounded during a mine visit in northern Chile, the two billionaires hailed a taxi and drove through the night, rather than miss their meeting with Xstrata miners in Peru the next morning.

When Glencore needed to increase its bid for Xstrata, Mistakidis argued that it should only do so if its executives took control. When the deal was finally completed, Mistakidis was put in charge of copper trading and mining for the merged company, now the world’s third-largest copper miner.

He adapted rapidly to the role. He squeezed the mines for profit, cutting more than 1,000 jobs from its Australian copper mines. Glencore’s copper assets made more money in 2017, when copper prices averaged $6,200 a tonne, than in 2014, when the average was $6,800.

Headache

But the copper assets are also the source of Mistakidis’s — and Glencore’s — greatest headache. Last year, Mistakidis resigned from the board of Katanga Mining, the unit through which Glencore holds its DRC copper assets, after an internal review found “material weaknesses” in its accounting.

Katanga overstated its copper output and inventories, and in some cases senior management and executive directors were responsible for “over-riding the company’s control processes”, the review found. Katanga is the subject of an investigation by the Ontario securities commission over whether it misled investors.

Glencore’s links with Dan Gertler, an Israeli who is under US sanctions for allegedly corrupt deals in the DRC, have long been a cause of concern. Though Gertler’s key relationships at Glencore were with Glasenberg and the mine managers, according to several people with knowledge of their interactions, the DRC investigations have placed Mistakidis under the spotlight.

Soon after the internal review, Mistakidis stepped down from running Glencore’s copper assets. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing and remains head of copper trading. When asked in August if Mistakidis had his full confidence, Glasenberg said: “Right now, Telis runs the copper marketing division and he’s running it very well.”

With Mark Burton and Javier Blas

Bloomberg