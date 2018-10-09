Industry veterans outline bleak outlook for SA’s deep-level mines and jobs

While Steenkamp reckons four or five ore bodies will continue to be mined in the next 10 to 15 years, analysts have a much gloomier outlook, seeing South Deep as possibly the last big mine, with others such as AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng and Harmony’s Moab Khotsong potential contenders if their owners are willing and able to make billions of rand worth of investment in them.

Ironically, it could be the oldest gold belt in SA, the Barberton mines, that last the longest, but they are small sources of gold and employment.

The number of jobs could fall below 50,000 if there are just a few big gold mines left in a decade.

The single most crippling factor for SA’s deep-level mines in gold and platinum has been runaway cost increases, well ahead of inflation, which have eroded profit margins and forced hefty restructuring at mines in both commodities in recent years.

“Our problem is a cost problem and this is the worst problem you can have. In mining, you have very few things you can control — cost being the most important,” says Nedbank mining analyst Leon Esterhuizen.

“So, when government legislation forces ever higher cost, you end up effectively ‘gambling’ on higher metal prices. This is no longer a business decision based on good practice and/or staying competitive.”

The National Union of Mineworkers, which was born on the gold mines during the struggle for worker and political rights in the 1980s, accused gold mining companies of taking their profits from SA to build international portfolios and demanded that the companies sell their underground mines to others wanting to get into the sector.

It is much more difficult to extrapolate what the slowing of deep-level mine investment would have on employment in platinum, especially if companies actively chase and develop shallow, mechanised mines in SA and Zimbabwe. This will protect their profit margins from above-inflation increases of labour, electricity and water, coupled with difficult community and labour relations.

During his time as CEO of Implats, Terence Goodlace spoke of how in the past, 90% of his time would be spent on managing a company’s mining assets and 10% on labour, community and social issues. That has now swung around to 90% of a CEO’s time spent on issues not directly related to managing the assets and just 10% on operational matters.