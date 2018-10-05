Companies / Mining

WATCH: How to attract investors into SA’s embattled mining industry

05 October 2018 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The annual two-day Joburg Indaba, which brought industry leaders together to discuss ways of attracting investment into the sector ended on Thursday.

The jury is still out on the new Mining Charter’s ability to lure investments, but low growth remains a challenge for SA, while miners battle commodity prices, high operating costs and slowing demand.

Joburg Indaba chair Bernard Swanepoel joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the ideas put forward during the indaba to lift the industry.

