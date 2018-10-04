Companies / Mining

WATCH: A cautious welcome for the new Mining Charter

04 October 2018 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Minerals Council SA has welcomed the new Mining Charter and broadly supports its intentions and content, but has also raised concerns about issues relating to certain clauses including procurement targets.

The council will engage mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe on the unresolved issues to find workable solutions.

Mantashe has said that there will be a two-month window to develop the implementation guidelines for the charter.

Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter joined Business Day TV to discuss the charter.

