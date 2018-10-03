News Leader
WATCH: What has pushed Group Five deeper into the red
03 October 2018 - 09:23
Engineering and construction company, Group Five has slipped further into the red.
Revenue is down 26%, while its full-year loss sits at R1.3bn, driven by higher costs from delays at its Kpone power project in Ghana. The group’s order book shrunk by 23% to R11.2bn due to the tough conditions in the construction market. The company has decided to cut more jobs in a bid to reduce the size of its loss-making divisions.
Group Five CEO Themba Mosai joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and provide some context.
Group Five CEO Themba Mosai talks to Business Day TV about the company¹s full-year results
