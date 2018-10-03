Companies / Mining

WATCH: What has pushed Group Five deeper into the red

03 October 2018 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
Picture: Marianne Schwankhart

Engineering and construction company, Group Five has slipped further into the red.

Revenue is down 26%, while its full-year loss sits at R1.3bn, driven by higher costs from delays at its Kpone power project in Ghana. The group’s order book shrunk by 23% to R11.2bn due to the tough conditions in the construction market. The company has decided to cut more jobs in a bid to reduce the size of its loss-making divisions.

Group Five CEO Themba Mosai joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and provide some context.

Group Five CEO Themba Mosai talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results

