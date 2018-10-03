WATCH: What has pushed Group Five deeper into the red

Engineering and construction company, Group Five has slipped further into the red.

Revenue is down 26%, while its full-year loss sits at R1.3bn, driven by higher costs from delays at its Kpone power project in Ghana. The group’s order book shrunk by 23% to R11.2bn due to the tough conditions in the construction market. The company has decided to cut more jobs in a bid to reduce the size of its loss-making divisions.

Group Five CEO Themba Mosai joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and provide some context.