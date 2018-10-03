Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Some good news from SA’s mines, at last

03 October 2018 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

PWC released the 10th edition of its SA Mine report, which shows that the industry has improved considerably from the previous year, with capital expenditure recovering from decade lows to reflect a 19% increase.

The market cap of the 31 companies surveyed improved by nearly 15% as bulk commodity producers with iron ore, coal, manganese and chrome performed well, although gold and platinum impairments have weighed, pushing the industry into a loss.

PwC mining partner Andries Rossouw joined Business Day TV to discuss the report in greater detail.

PwC mining partner Andries Rossouw talks to Business Day TV about the firm’s latest mine report

Xolobeni dunes mining dispute still rages on

Opponents of the mining worry about displacement from their homes and grazing lands, and environmental degradation
Companies
1 day ago

Bulk commodities drive uptick in SA mining

The performance offsets continued weakness in the platinum and gold sectors 
Economy
21 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Final horse-trading under way for Mining Charter

Gwede Mantashe has delivered a compromise document that is workable
Companies
2 days ago

It is not a blast, but this boring machine can change mining

Futuristic enough for a Ridley Scott film, this mobile tunnel-boring machine is the first of its kind
Companies
1 day ago

JSE’s mining index makes a spectacular comeback

The sector records an improvement as bulk commodities offset continued underperformance from precious metals
Companies
6 hours ago

Mining companies are not investing enough in the future

Investors shy away from falling dividends and declining rates of reinvestment
Companies
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.