WATCH: Some good news from SA’s mines, at last

PWC released the 10th edition of its SA Mine report, which shows that the industry has improved considerably from the previous year, with capital expenditure recovering from decade lows to reflect a 19% increase.

The market cap of the 31 companies surveyed improved by nearly 15% as bulk commodity producers with iron ore, coal, manganese and chrome performed well, although gold and platinum impairments have weighed, pushing the industry into a loss.

PwC mining partner Andries Rossouw joined Business Day TV to discuss the report in greater detail.