LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Randgold tie-up will leave gold investment void in London
Randgold's deal with Barrick will make it the second mining company to announce its departure from the LSE in three months
London -A tie-up between Randgold Resources and Barrick Gold will leave a void in the London market for investors seeking exposure to gold via companies that produce the precious metal.
Canada’s Barrick Gold has agreed to buy Africa-focused Randgold for $6.5bn to create the world’s largest gold producer. It intends to list its shares in the new, enlarged company in New York and Toronto.
Randgold, listed in London for 21 years, is the second mining company to announce its departure from London’s exchange in three months, after Vedanta Resources.
"For a London investor in the gold sector, Randgold would be the only real option of a company with a good track record and enough liquidity," a fund manager at Old Mutual said.
"Randgold is going from one-of-a-kind investment in London to the biggest of a group of investments in Canada and New York," the fund manager added.
"It is the most liquid, so that will potentially give it a premium in those markets," he said.
Gold companies have in recent years come under fire for poor performance and use of capital from investors who preferred management to focus on costs rather than acquisitions.
Randgold has been a beacon for equity investors looking for a liquid exposure to gold, often used as a safe haven during times of financial, political and economic uncertainty. It was among the best performers in London immediately after Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, partly because the firm is seen as well managed with good relationships with governments, one UK fund manager said.
Mark Williams of London gold fund Charteris said Randgold’s delisting would be a "sad day" for investors in London, noting that London-listed Fresnillo, also a precious metal producer, is not a pure gold play. The Mexican firm also mines silver, lead and zinc.
This year, five new companies have listed on the London Stock Exchange, raising just £167.58m, compared with four in the same 2017 period, which raised about £440m.
None of the new firms listed this year was a gold company, compared with two last year, stock exchange data show.
Overall, new listings in North America have been strong compared with Europe, Asia and emerging markets, said Roger Jones, head of equities at fund manager London & Capital. "This has undoubtedly encouraged corporates to focus on North America, where valuations are higher and investor sentiment more positive."
On a wider scale, the uncertainty over divorce talks between Britain and the EU is seen as a temporary dampener to the financial sector.
"The London stock market could do with all the help it can get and Randgold delisting is not helping," said Alastair Winter at Daniel Stewart.
Reuters
