Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater miners get permission to strike over wages

The NUM and AMCU are deadlocked with negotiations referred to the Minerals Council SA

27 September 2018 - 14:08 Paul Burkhardt
Mine workers walk past the pit head at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Picture: REUTERS
The two biggest unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s mines have been given permission to strike over pay after a deadlock in wage talks.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) received strike certificates at Sibanye after negotiations were referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the Minerals Council SA said on Thursday.

AMCU was also granted permission to strike at Harmony Gold. The approval ensures that the work stoppage is legal, which means employees can’t lose their jobs for participating.

The country’s biggest gold companies began wage negotiations with unions in July. Mining industry jobs sunk to the lowest since at least 2009 following thousands of job cuts, while elevated levels of inequality and poverty mean that talks are highly charged and can result in strike action.

“It is disappointing that all the parties have not been able to find each other yet,” Motsamai Motlhamme, chief negotiator for the Minerals Council, said in a statement. “We remain hopeful that the parties will continue to work towards reaching an agreement.”

Sibanye, the largest producer of South African gold, and the world’s third-largest producer of the metal, reduced its wage-increase offer for artisans and officials to 5% on September 26 from 5.2% previously, trade union Solidarity said in an e-mailed statement. The offer to raise monthly pay by R625  for entry-level workers is lower than the R1,000 more proposed by AngloGold Ashanti , it said.

Sibanye didn’t lower its offer, spokesperson Henrika Ninham said in an e-mailed response. “The AMCU and NUM received certificates of non-resolution, but we are continuing to engage with the unions.”

AngloGold and the NUM, Solidarity, Uasa and AMCU concluded a three-year wage deal last week. 

Harmony is offering higher-skilled workers a 6.3% increase, which Solidarity is taking to its members for consideration, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Workers on similar pay grades at AngloGold got 6.5%.

The NUM, which represents 59% of Harmony’s employees, will continue talks with the company, spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said. AMCU represents 24% of the workers.

Bloomberg

