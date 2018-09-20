News Leader
WATCH: How Pan African Resources plunged into a loss
20 September 2018 - 09:45
Pan African Resources has withheld its annual dividend.
The company reported a loss of about R1.5bn, due to lower gold production, higher costs and an impairment of R1.78bn, associated with the closure of the Evander mines’ underground operations.
CEO Cobus Loots joined Business Day TV to discuss the full-year results.
