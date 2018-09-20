Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Pan African Resources plunged into a loss

20 September 2018 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pan African Resources has withheld its annual dividend.

The company reported a loss of about R1.5bn, due to lower gold production, higher costs and an impairment of R1.78bn, associated with the closure of the Evander mines’ underground operations.

CEO Cobus Loots joined Business Day TV to discuss the full-year results.

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the full-year results

Pan African confident it will issue dividends soon, in spite of huge yearly loss

Pan African Resources noted an impairment of R1.78bn against its unprofitable Evander mine, which it closed during the 2018 financial year, laying ...
23 hours ago

How Pan African turned in its first loss in 11 years

Dividend withheld after impairment of R1.78bn against Evander mine
5 hours ago

Pan African strikes gold at Barberton operations

The miner uncovers fresh ore resources in an area that has been mined for 130 years
13 days ago

Pan African’s inaugural gold from Elikhulu marks another step on the path to cheaper production

The company is shifting its source of gold from underground mining to cheaper and safer tailings retreatment operations
1 month ago

