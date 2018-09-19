Pan African confident it will issue dividends soon, in spite of huge yearly loss

Pan African Resources withheld its full-year dividend after a heady plunge into a R1.56bn loss because of an impairment, lower gold production, retrenchment costs and higher costs.

Pan African, which has prided itself on being a solid source of dividends, has set as one of its priorities for the year ahead the resumption of returns to its shareholders.

"Even though this decision was expected by most shareholders, it remains disappointing, given our group’s excellent track record of sector-leading dividends," CEO Cobus Loots said.

"Our board is confident that at the prevailing rand-gold prices, and as a result of the remedial measures implemented, Pan African Resources will be able to resume its attractive dividends in the near future."

Pan African recorded an impairment of R1.78bn for the year against its unprofitable Evander mine, which it closed during the 2018 financial year to end-June, laying off 1,635 people at a cost of R161m.

The London-and Johannesburg-listed gold miner reported a net loss of R1.56bn for the year compared to a profit of R310m in the previous year.

Gold sold fell to 160,444oz from 173,285oz mainly because of the halt at Evander underground mines in May.

However, the Barberton mines also had a difficult year, with gold output falling to 90,629oz from 98,508oz, with lower grades at its tailings retreatment plant and the loss of 58 production days to labour and community disruptions.

Pan African set itself a production target of 170,000oz for the 2019 financial year.

Net debt grew to R1.6bn from R68m because of the R1.7bn investment in the giant Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant built at Evander.

The project will become the flagship asset within Pan African and will add profitable ounces to the group, which has underground mines at Barberton along with tailings retreatment operations there.

"The group is now repositioned as a low-cost producer and is well placed for an improved performance in the next financial year," Loots said.