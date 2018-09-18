WATCH: What AngloGold’s wage deal means

Unions Solidarity, Amcu and Uasa have signed a three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti while the largest union in the sector, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), will continue negotiating.

The deal stands at a 6.5% increase per year for miners and a R1,000 increase for skilled workers.

Motsamai Motlhamme, the chief negotiator for gold producers at the Minerals Council SA, joined Business Day TV, to discuss the effect of above-inflation wage increases on gold producers.